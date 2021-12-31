Is the Premier League becoming a one-horse race?

Just over two weeks ago, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea appeared to be locked in a dramatic three-way Premier League title fight, but it is now looking like a one-horse race.

Before the games began on December 14, the three clubs were separated by only two points. By the conclusion of the month, City has pulled eight points clear of Chelsea in second place.

On a night when injury-hit Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton, Pep Guardiola’s players were not at their best at Brentford, but did enough to win 1-0.

The day before, Liverpool had lost ground to a tenacious and motivated Leicester side after Mohamed Salah failed to score a first-half penalty.

In the run-up to the new year, AFP Sport examines some of the major aspects in the title battle.

If City beats fourth-placed Arsenal on Saturday, they might go 11 points clear, with Chelsea and Liverpool meeting the next day at Stamford Bridge.

They are already heavy favourites to win the Premier League for the fourth time in five years, and a double-digit advantage even in early January could be too much for their opponents.

Guardiola, obviously, refuses to acknowledge the title fight is gone, praising City’s competitors’ talent.

“There are a lot of games left,” he remarked. “We are eight points ahead, but there are still 54 points to be won and many tough games to be played.”

“I won’t believe anyone who says it’s already been done.” The squads we have with Chelsea and Liverpool are outstanding.” After his side’s 1-0 loss at Leicester, Klopp stated that Liverpool, who are now a point behind Chelsea, should forget about catching City unless they lifted their game.

If either side is to have any hope of catching City, Sunday’s encounter at Stamford Bridge is a must-win.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reveals he would select his lineup for the match against Liverpool based on “trial and error” due to the toll injuries and coronavirus have taken on his squad.

Reece James, a winger, hobbled out against Brighton with a hamstring issue just a day after the club announced Ben Chilwell would require knee surgery, which he has now had.

The European champions will be concerned about Thiago Silva’s thigh condition and Andreas Christensen’s back problem, as well as those who are still suffering from Covid-19, such as Timo Werner.

The return to form of Romelu Lukaku, who made, is a bonus for Tuchel. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.