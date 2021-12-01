Is Stamp Fairtex’s fight against Angela Lee a date with destiny?

If Stamp Fairtex overcomes Ritu Phogat in the finals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, she will claim her third ONE Championship crown.

As a member of the Muay Thai and kickboxing roster, the Thai fighter has a record of 63 wins, 17 defeats, and five draws in her kickboxing career.

After winning both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles, she became the organization’s first-ever two-sport champion.

ONE Championship wanted her to break yet another barrier by becoming a three-sport champion, with the third title being in mixed martial arts (MMA).

She made her MMA debut in July 2018 with a head-kick knockout of Rashi Shinde, then went on to win four consecutive fights before losing her kickboxing title to Janet Todd in February 2020.

The 24-year-old continued her MMA winning streak with a TKO victory over Sunisa Srisen in July 2020, but lost her Muay Thai title the following month to Allycia Rodrigues of Brazil.

One could argue that her effort on creating a respectable MMA ground game became a distraction from her objective of retaining both titles.

Angela Lee, the current atomweight champion, has already stated that she wants to fight Stamp over Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

Lee had hoped for a superfight with Stamp, and she may get her dream if the Thai heroine defeats Phogat at ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3.

Stamp must keep the fight standing for as long as possible by keeping Phogat at a reasonable distance with her strikes. Phogat has the obvious advantage on the ground thanks to her solid wrestling pedigree, and Stamp must keep the fight standing for as long as possible by keeping her at a reasonable distance with her strikes.

Stamp’s unanimous decision victory over Julie Mezabarba demonstrated her ability to mix it up and maintain a strong position on the ground.

Phogat, on the other hand, demonstrated that she can counter most ground tactics, as seen by her masterclass versus Jenelyn Olsim.

Stamp will have to put in a Herculean effort to keep the fight standing, and Phogat will almost certainly go for the takedown.

When she does, Stamp must be prepared to either throw a knee or an uppercut in the hopes of crumpling Phogat.

Stamp’s game plan must include a speedy finish in order to counter Phogat’s grind-it-out wrestling approach, which she excels at.