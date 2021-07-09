Is Ryan Lochte, a US swimmer, bankrupt? After the scandals, an ex-Olympian lived paycheck to paycheck.

Is Ryan Lochte, a US swimmer, bankrupt? After the scandals, an ex-Olympian lived paycheck to paycheck.

Ryan Steven Lochte is one of the most decorated competitive swimmers in history, trailing only Michael Phelps in terms of medals won. Despite his accomplishments, the athlete went from making millions to living paycheck to paycheck.

Between 2004 and 2016, Lochte won a total of 12 Olympic medals in his professional swimming career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the competitive swimmer earned up to $2.3 million per year from different endorsement deals in the early 2010s, including Speedo, Gillette, Gatorade, Ralph Lauren, and Nissan, bringing his total net worth to $6 million.

However, the International Olympic Committee, the United States Olympic Committee, and USA Swimming suspended the 12-time Olympic medalist for ten months during the 2016 Rio Olympics due to a scandal, according to USA Today. Lochte claimed he and a companion were robbed after a night of drinking, however this was ultimately proven to be untrue. According to Fanbuzz, he was also suspended for 14 months in 2018 for a doping violation.

Following the scandals, Lochte lost most of his big sponsors, resulting in an annual income of only $75,000 from a single sponsor. According to CNBC, the sportsman and his wife, Playboy starlet Kayla Rae Reid, were forced to downsize from a 4,200-square-foot mansion to a 1,800-square-foot apartment in 2019.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lochte stated he only had $20,000 in his savings in the same year, causing him to sell or liquidate various assets, including his Porsche, which was costing him $835 each month.

The accusations filed against Lochte in a Rio court related the fraudulent police report have been dismissed, according to his lawyers, five years after his Rio Olympics case. The Olympic medalist’s lawyer, Jeff Ostrow, claimed the statute of limitations on his client’s case had run out, and a judge had determined that Brazilian prosecutors had failed to prove their case against him.

“They can’t win their case, as we always anticipated, and the judge eventually dismissed it,” Ostrow said in an interview with USA Today Sports on Thursday. “I tell you, we are not going to Rio to celebrate.”