Is Ronaldo’s return enough to make Manchester United a European force once more?

Cristiano Ronaldo outperformed even his own expectations by scoring twice in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday, living up to the hoopla surrounding his return to Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

Long before kick-off, a packed crowd erupted in a chorus of Ronaldo chants and songs as he increased his tally for the club to 120 goals, 12 years after moving from Manchester to Madrid.

The Portuguese’s first term at Manchester United ended with a Champions League final defeat to Barcelona in 2009, which signaled a shift in European football in which Ronaldo played a key role.

Barcelona was awarded European champions again in 2011 and 2015, while Real Madrid, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, won the competition four times between 2014 and 2018.

With two all-English Champions League finals in the last three years, the power balance between La Liga and the Premier League has swung again.

However, after Alex Ferguson’s resignation as manager in 2013, they have not highlighted United as an indication of the club’s demise.

Since reaching their third final in four years in 2011, the English giants have only made two trips to the quarter-finals, where they were thrashed by Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

United has failed to qualify for the Champions League in three of the eight seasons since Ferguson’s departure.

With the addition of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has few excuses for failing in Europe.

The Norwegian was hired as United manager largely due to the legend of him scoring United’s most famous Champions League goal in the 1999 final against Bayern Munich.

However, in his two seasons as manager, he has failed to win the Europa League despite having by far the largest budget in the league, and he fell out of the Champions League at the group stage last season.

United’s latest European campaign kicks off on Tuesday against Young Boys in Switzerland, with Solskjaer’s side in desperate need of a win ahead of stiffer tests against Villarreal, who upset United in last season’s Europa League final, and Atalanta.

After his dream double against Newcastle, Ronaldo said, “We have a good team, a young team, with a fantastic coach, but we have to create confidence.”

"If we want to win the league and the Champions League, we need to mature as a squad.