Is Mike Tyson no longer alive? While smoking psychedelic toad venom, a boxer claims to have ‘died.’

Mike Tyson, a former professional boxer, claimed he “died” after smoking toad venom for the first time during a psychedelic trip.

Tyson was 100 pounds overweight, sluggish, and unhappy four years ago when a buddy recommended toad venom, which comes from Bufo alvarius, a Mexico frog also known as the Sonoran Desert Toad, according to the New York Post. It turned out to be a hit with the athlete.

“I ‘died’ on my first trip,” Tyson told the newspaper last week at the Wonderland psychedelics and medicine conference in Miami, Florida. “I’ve observed death to be lovely on my travels. Both life and death must be beautiful, but death has a terrible reputation. I’ve learned from the toad that I won’t stay here indefinitely. There is a time limit on this offer.” According to the site, the amphibian’s venom, a powerful hallucinogen known as 5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT), may be smoked for a short hallucinogenic trip and has long been employed in traditional healing rituals.

“I did it on the basis of a dare. Why not, because I was doing hard narcotics like cocaine? It’s a different universe, “Michael Gerard Tyson, a 55-year-old former world champion boxer, spoke about his first encounter with the venom.

Before attempting it, Tyson admitted that he was a “wreck” with low self-esteem. People with “large egos” typically have low self-esteem and use their ego to “subsidize” it, he added, while toad venom “strips the ego.” Tyson has used toad venom 53 times since then, with the athlete sometimes smoking three times in one day.

He lost 100 pounds in three months, resumed boxing, and reconciled with his wife and children, according to him.

Tyson has become a proponent of psychedelics, claiming that they helped him be “more creative” and focus.

He further said that the chemicals made him “more present as a businessman and entrepreneur.”

“People notice the distinction [in me]. It is self-evident. In 1989, I was a completely different person. My intellect isn’t smart enough to comprehend what happened, but things have changed for the better. The toad’s sole aim is to help you achieve your full potential. I have a unique perspective on the world. We’re all the same to each other. Everything is based on love “‘I used to be a professional boxer,’ remarked the former boxer.

Tyson, who is said to have a toad nursery on his ranch in Desert Hot Springs, California, is now working on two cannabis brands: “Undefeated” and “Toad.” He’s forming a partnership with. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.