Is Max Kellerman about to leave ‘First Take’? ESPN may be looking for a new anchor, according to reports.

According to sources, ESPN is planning to fire Max Kellerman as co-host of its flagship First Take show. This would imply that one of television’s most well-known duos is on the verge of breaking up.

According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, the network is considering reassigning Kellerman to “more extended duties on TV and ESPN radio,” leaving Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Rose as co-hosts of First Take.

According to the story, if Max Kellerman leaves the show, First Take is unlikely to replace him, preferring instead to leave Smith to debate “a variety of ESPN personalities and high-profile guests.”

In July 2016, Kellerman took over as host of First Take from Skip Bayless, who went to FOX Sports to anchor the Undisputed alongside NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

The show was transferred from ESPN2 to ESPN after Kellerman’s debut, and the 48-year-old and Smith developed a strong on-screen relationship. When he signed a five-year agreement worth almost $8 million per year in 2019, he became ESPN’s highest-paid sportscaster.

Kellerman, who has hosted the eponymous Max Kellerman Show on ESPN Radio since last year and broadcasts his own boxing show on ESPN2, could be moved to the morning radio show Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, according to Front Office Sports.

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson, former NBA player Jay Williams, and ESPN anchor Zubin Mehenti, who has been absent due to health difficulties, all appear on the broadcast.

Kellerman’s apparent departure from First Take was quickly picked up by Twitter.

The image of a weary Jimmy Butler in the NBA playoffs became a meme after people speculated that Smith would miss his co-host and would be forced to listen to ESPN analysts Kendrick Perkins and Ryan Hollins instead.

Stephen A will have to listen to Perkins and Hollins every day after Max Kellerman retires.

August 18, 2021 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes)

Kellerman has long had a soft spot for Hollins, a former NBA journeyman.

Kellerman informed Hollins that Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won his first MVP award in 2019, was “a player your size but incredibly good at basketball.”

