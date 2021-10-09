Is Liverpool going to be the best at Christmas? Make a Premier League table prediction.

The title chase has officially begun.

Liverpool are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League after seven games, but they are second behind Chelsea in the table.

The Reds had already met the London club at Anfield, and on Sunday they drew with Manchester City for the third time this season.

The Premier League table is still exceedingly tight, with only six points separating 10th-placed Aston Villa and table-toppers Chelsea.

A trip to Old Trafford, a visit from Arsenal, and a Merseyside Derby are all on the horizon for Jurgen Klopp’s team in the run-up to Christmas.

So, at the end of December, will Liverpool be ahead of City and Chelsea?

Liverpool has been in first place on Christmas Day for the last three seasons, but has only won the title in one of them.

Take a look at our simple predictor tool below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments section or on social media.

