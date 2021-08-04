Is Kemba Walker the right player for the Knicks? The Star Guard Isn’t Likely To Meet The Same End As Other Busts

Kemba Walker is on his way back to his hometown.

After the Oklahoma City Thunder bought him out of his contract, the great guard is expected to join with the New York Knicks. It’s a possible match made in heaven for a team in desperate need of a point guard and a guy eager to show that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Walker grew up in the Bronx and went to Rice High School, which is less than eight miles from Madison Square Garden. Walker stayed in the northeast for three seasons as a college basketball player at UConn. He has some of MSG’s most notable performances, including leading the Huskies to a national title in 2011 after leading them through the Big East Tournament.

Walker pondered signing with the Knicks as a free agent after spending the first eight seasons of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets. Instead, the 31-year-old selected the Boston Celtics, with whom he spent the previous two seasons.

While it makes for a compelling story, the Knicks are well aware that Walker’s New York roots do not guarantee success in his hometown.

KEMBA HAS RETURNED TO THE GARDEN.

Kemba, the Cardiac, Returns to The Garden

• Born in the Bronx; attended Rice High School in Harlem; won the 2011 Big East Tournament as an MSG with UConn; averaged 21.3 points per game as an MSG in the NBA#Knicks pic.twitter.com/Cn5hO5KwoX

The Knicks’ 2004 trade for hometown point guard Stephon Marbury was a disaster, with the team being winless in the playoffs throughout his five-year tenure with the team. From 2011 to 2017, Carmelo Anthony was a member of seven All-Star teams with the New York Knicks, but his time at MSG was ultimately a letdown.

To get Oklahoma City to take on Walker’s deal, Boston had to trade a first-round selection in addition to Walker. Because of his ongoing knee ailment, Walker’s contract had two years and $74 million left on it, making him a troublesome asset.

Over the last two seasons, Walker has missed 45 games. There’s a chance he’ll be plagued by persistent knee problems for the rest of his career. The Knicks have added multiple star players over the last two decades—Antonio McDyess, Steve Francis, and Tracy McGrady, to mention a few—who were past their peak and dropped even worse in New York.

There are, however, grounds to be positive about Walker’s return.

Walker, unlike Marbury or Anthony, isn't being touted as the Knicks' savior. Walker isn't going to be there.