Is it still possible that the Tokyo Olympics may be canceled? 5 important questions concerning the postponed Games

The rescheduled Olympic Games are set to begin on July 23 in Tokyo.

However, with Japan’s capital still under martial law, rising coronavirus infection rates across the country, and significant popular opposition to the Games, many issues remain.

We take a look at the status of play less than two months before the Games in this article.

Is it possible that the Games may be canceled?

Cancellation is still doubtful, but it is no longer impossible, as the International Olympic Committee struggles to justify their bullish claims. IOC president Thomas Bach stirred outrage on social media by stressing that “sacrifices” would be required to realize the Games, while coordination commission chairman John Coates stated that the Games would “absolutely” go on even if Tokyo remained in its present state of emergency. Political pressure, such as the US government’s recent admonition to people not to travel to Japan (which is unlikely to effect its athletes), does nothing to alleviate the worry.

What is the state of affairs in Tokyo?

Tokyo has been under a month-long state of emergency, infection rates have been climbing across the country, and only about 4% of the population has got a vaccine. The Games are facing increasing opposition, with some estimates placing the number of people asking for their cancellation at as high as 80%. The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association, for example, asked that the Games be canceled in an open letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Suga’s statement earlier this month that he has never “put the Olympics first” seemed to hint that the Olympics could still be canceled.

What will they be like if they do happen?

The Games will most likely be held in empty arenas, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to announce later this month that Japanese supporters would not be allowed into venues. Athletes will be confined to a sealed village bubble outside of competitions and will be required to spend as little time in Tokyo as possible. The number of linked support employees has been reduced to a minimum. (This is a brief piece.)