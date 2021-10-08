Is it possible that Ben Roethlisberger may be benched? In 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers have plans for a quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL to begin the 2021 season, with the majority of their problems stemming from their mediocre offense. Although Ben Roethlisberger has been particularly poor, a quarterback move seems unlikely anytime soon.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh will not bench Roethlisberger this season. Before their playoff aspirations vanish, the Steelers must find a way to improve with the 39-year-old at the helm.

The Steelers have lost three straight games since defeating the Buffalo Bills in the season opener. The defending AFC North champions are in sole possession of last place and are the division’s only team without a winning record.

“Ben Roethlisberger will never be benched by the Steelers. It’ll never reach to that point.” —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/UqNVBe1TLm —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/UqNVBe1TLm —@AdamSche Pittsburgh’s difficulties have been centered on Roethlisberger, who has been playing like a quarterback nearing the end of his career. Last season, the two-time Super Bowl champion Steelers stumbled down the stretch, losing four of their final five games. In his 18th NFL season, things have grown worse.

Roethlisberger is dead last among quarterbacks who have made at least three starts and aren’t in their first season, with a 78.9 passer rating and 6.1 yards per attempt. Roethlisberger has four interceptions, which is tied for most among non-rookie quarterbacks.

According to Next Gen Stats, Roethlisberger has completed 64.1 percent of his passes, which is a poor percentage considering his average completion travels only 4.3 yards in the air. With 34 targets, Steelers rookie Najee Harris leads all running backs, with many of them coming behind the line of scrimmage.

Roethlisberger’s job appears to be safe for the time being, given his history with the team and Pittsburgh’s other choices. Mason Rudolph, the Steelers’ No. 2 quarterback, has an 82.7 passing rating in 15 career games, nine of which he started. In two seasons with the Washington Football Team, third-string quarterback Dwayne Haskins was a catastrophe, tossing 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Roethlisberger’s inability to throw down the field could be due to his health. Due to hip and pec ailments, he was unable to play on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh is on pace to have its first losing season since Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004 unless something changes with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Ben Roethlisberger is the first quarterback in the last 20 years to lose yardage on numerous 4th-down completions in the same season.

p dir=”ltr”>p dir=”ltr”>p dir=”ltr”> The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.