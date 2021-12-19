Is It Possible For Video Games To Bring NFTs To The Masses?

NFTs were arcane virtual assets known only to IT geeks a year ago, but as video game firms enter the burgeoning sector, industry players believe they’re on the verge of becoming popular.

NFTs, which stand for “non-fungible tokens,” are digital assets whose certifications of validity and ownership are recorded on blockchains, the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies.

The creative industries, from painting to fashion, have been eager to experiment with an idea that has aroused both excitement and skepticism in the digital sector.

NFTs are now sold alongside oil paintings at auction houses like Sotheby’s, and film director Quentin Tarantino is entangled in a legal battle over NFTs from his cult film “Pulp Fiction.”

And now that they’ve been introduced to video games, proponents expect that millions of players will become acquainted with an idea that is still difficult to grasp.

“NFTs are still a niche business, but we’re a fairly popular industry,” said Nicolas Pouard, Ubisoft’s head of blockchain initiatives.

Quartz, a platform where users can obtain NFTs called “Digits” — objects within games that can take the form of weapons or vehicles — was released by Ubisoft earlier this month.

Other gaming behemoths like Electronic Arts, the creators of The Sims and FIFA, as well as Take-Two and Atari, have expressed interest in NFTs.

Meanwhile, investors have spent $680 million into Sorare, a French start-up that allows sports fans to exchange NFT copies of traditional football cards.

NFTs are naturally collectible, making them simple to incorporate into games where the goal is to acquire things or points.

But it’s the worldwide video game industry’s sheer size — now believed to be worth more than the movie business — that makes it ideal for exposing NFTs to a wider audience.

According to DFC Intelligence, more than three billion individuals play video games, accounting for around 40% of the global population.

Crypto advocates say that concepts like blockchains (publicly accessible digital ledgers) are already recognizable to millions of people.

According to a report by trading site Crypto.com, 221 million people possessed cryptocurrencies in June, a figure that had more than doubled since January.

Analysts expect that games will dramatically increase access to blockchain-based assets such as NFTs and cryptocurrencies due to their widespread popularity.

Supporters argue that NFT games such as Axie Infinity, which allow users to “play-to-earn” cryptocurrency and are popular in underdeveloped nations, allow ordinary people to profit. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.