Is It Possible For The Dodgers Or Red Sox To Win The World Series? The Astros and Braves are on the verge of a 2021 matchup.

Both the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves are one win away from reaching the World Series in 2021. The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are both on the verge of being eliminated, making a rematch of the 2018 Fall Classic doubtful.

The Astros travel back to Houston with a 3-2 ALCS series advantage after two straight victory at Fenway Park. The Braves lead the NLCS 3-1 and have the opportunity to terminate the Dodgers’ season on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Last year, the Dodgers were in a similar situation, dropping three of the first four games of the NLCS to the Braves. Los Angeles won three straight games to secure the National League pennant before defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

The Boston Red Sox have the greatest historic comeback in baseball history. Boston stunned the New York Yankees in the 2004 ALCS by becoming the first MLB team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. The Red Sox have won four titles in the last 17 seasons, ending an 86-year title drought.

What are the chances that either Boston or Los Angeles will make another run at the World Series?

The Red Sox and Dodgers are both +380 longshots to win the World Series, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Both the Astros and the Braves are -500 odds to win the World Series.

The Astros have completely turned the ALCS on its head since facing a 3-1 series disadvantage late in Game 4. Jose Altuve’s solo home run in the eighth inning knotted the game at 2-2. Houston beat Boston and evened the series with a seven-run ninth inning. The Astros’ offensive barrage continued in Game 5, as they defeated the Red Sox 9-1 at Fenway Park.

Nathan Eovaldi, Boston’s most consistent postseason starter, will start Game 6 in Houston on Friday. The Astros have yet to make a decision on a starting pitcher.

Houston began the ALCS as the favorite to win the series due to home-field advantage and a better record. The Braves entered the NLCS as an obvious underdog, yet they have been the most outstanding club in either final series.

Atlanta is one home run away from sweeping the defending champions in Game 3 thanks to Cody Bellinger's three-run homer in the eighth inning. In both Game 1 and Game 2, the Braves defeated the Dodgers in walkoff manner. Atlanta has bounced back after a loss.