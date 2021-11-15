Is David Benavidez Deserving Of A Rematch With Canelo Alvarez?

After stopping Kyrone Davis in the seventh round on Saturday, November 13, former WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez is demanding a rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

In front of his local crowd, the 24-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona, had the fight of his life, relentlessly battering Davis with combinations that led Davis’ corner to call it a day 48 seconds into the seventh round.

Benavidez had this to say about fighting Alvarez after defeating Davis.

“It was difficult, but I’m in such good shape that I’m going to keep going until he (Davis) stops.” Everyone seems to want to see me.