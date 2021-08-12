Is a Viral Video Showing 300,000 People on a Paris Street for Lionel Messi True?

Lionel Messi’s arrival in Paris following his departure from FC Barcelona has been a significant talking topic among soccer fans all around the world.

The Complaint

A video posted to Twitter shows crowded streets in Paris on August 10 to greet the player, with the placard claiming “over 300,000 people” in attendance. At the time of writing, it had been viewed over 278,000 times.

Another post with the same footage has over 46,000 views and claims to be in Paris as well. The video, which had more than 9,000 views at the time of writing, shows fans ready to welcome Messi to the city, according to another post.

The Details

The video, which was posted on August 10, shows a large throng filling a street with cheering. A sign stating “MECCA” may be seen at the beginning of the video. Others pointed out that while some Twitter users trusted the video, others did not.

They highlighted the sign and stated that it belonged to the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Mecca Sports Bar and Grill. Several additional Twitter users noted that the footage was of Bucks supporters.

This website used Google Maps to identify the pub and confirmed that the signage are correct. The pub in the video is in Milwaukee’s Deer District, according to other characteristics of the region cross-referenced.

The Fiserv Forum, where the Milwaukee Bucks play, is located in this vicinity. Bucks fans flocked to the Deer District in July for Game 6 of the NBA championships. According to USA Today, the district’s capacity has been increased to 65,000 people.

Aerial footage provided by @NBA on July 20 shows the same view of the crowd and appears to execute the same aerial sweep as the video purporting to be Messi supporters.

This website compared two films that each depict the same area.

There are almost 300,000 people on the streets of Paris, which is why Messi is the finest player of all time.

Before tip, the Deer District!

