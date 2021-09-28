Irving skips the Nets’ media day and refuses to reveal his vaccination status.

Because to Covid-19 regulations, NBA player Kyrie Irving boycotted the Brooklyn Nets media day on Monday and refused to discuss his immunization status, which could preclude him from playing home games this season.

Irving told reporters through Zoom, “I’d like to keep such information private.”

“I know that no matter what, I’ll be there every day and just be present for my teammates as one of the team leaders,” he said.

“I understand that concentration must be at an all-time high, with no distractions. More distractions, more hoopla, and more drama around this is the last thing I wanted to create.”

Irving joins a growing list of NBA players, including Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic, and Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors, who have either flatly refused or expressed strong reservations about receiving the vaccine.

Because of the new coronavirus precautions in New York City, Irvine was unable to attend the media day.

Pro athletes who play indoors must be vaccinated, according to a new regulation passed in August, and those who are not inoculated may miss home games during the season.

When asked about the incident on Monday, Irving repeatedly demanded privacy.

He said, “I’m doing my best to keep this going with good intentions and a good heart.”

On October 8, the Nets will play their first preseason game at Barclays Center.

The regular season begins on October 19, when the Nets travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, between 50 and 60 NBA players have yet to receive their first dosage of coronavirus vaccine.

The NBA denied Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins’ plea for an exemption last week.

Wiggins, like Irving in New York City, is subject to San Francisco laws that ban him from practicing or playing in Warriors home games unless he is immunized.

Unvaccinated NBA players are expected to undergo further testing and be asked to sit in separate places during team meetings, locker rooms, and on team planes.

Beal, who appeared at the Wizards’ media day on Monday, said he didn’t get vaccinated against the coronavirus due to “personal reasons.”

He is hoping that his past encounter with Covid-19 would serve as a shield. Over the summer, Beal got Covid-19, which prevented him from competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

“With the standards that the league creates and all that the protocols do, they make it tough for us to want what they want. Brief News from Washington Newsday.