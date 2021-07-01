Ireland’s captain, James Ryan, is fit to face Japan.

In the absence of Johnny Sexton, James Ryan has overcome an adductor injury and will take over as captain for Ireland’s first summer Test against Japan at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Ryan’s availability was called into question after the Irish Rugby Football Union reported the problem earlier this week, but the Leinster lock will start alongside Ultan Dillane in the second row.

Ryan will also captain the team, with Sexton, Cian Healy, and Keith Earls resting for Saturday’s match as well as next weekend’s match against the USA, while seven players are on British and Irish Lions duty.

Only fullback Hugo Keenan, wing Jacob Stockdale, prop Dave Kilcoyne, and flanker Josh Van Der Flier have been retained from the Ireland squad that last played in the Six Nations in March, when they defeated England 32-18.

Stuart McCloskey will earn his fifth cap when he teams up with Chris Farrell at center for a game in Dublin that is likely to draw roughly 3,000 supporters for the first time since February 2020.

Peter O’Mahony starts at blindside flanker, Caelan Doris at number eight, and Ronan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham in the front row with Kilcoyne.

Gavin Coombes, the Munster back rower, is the lone uncapped member of the 23-man squad, joining Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, John Ryan, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Billy Burns, and Shane Daly as substitutes.

Despite the fact that Ireland is missing a number of regulars, Japan’s head coach Jamie Joseph is not taking anything for granted.

“We expect a great challenge from the Irish rugby team and the Irish people, especially at the opening of the game, where we believe they will bring the game to us,” Joseph added.

“With the Lions away, it’s a nice opportunity for some of the younger players to make a challenge and a bid for the jersey.

“It doesn’t matter who they have on the field; they’ll have a lot more experience. (This is a brief piece.)