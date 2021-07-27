Iran vs. USA Basketball: TV Channel, Start Time, How To Watch Live, Olympic Game Replay

At the Tokyo Olympics, the remaining group stage games for the US men’s basketball team have suddenly become highly significant. Following its setback to France in the initial round, Team USA must fight hard to advance to the knockout stage and capture another gold medal.

With a match against Iran on Wednesday, Team USA will have another chance to win. There are various methods to watch the game, though many basketball fans in the United States may find it difficult to watch it live.

The match between Team USA and Iran will take place in Tokyo on Wednesday at 1:40 p.m. local time. That means the competition will begin at 12:40 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, and for majority of the United States, it will begin late Tuesday night. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports App will all offer a live feed.

On NBC, a repeat of the game will air at 3 p.m. EDT. The game will be shown live on NBCOlympics.com, where spectators can presently watch a replay of Team USA’s 83-76 loss on Sunday.

Dues have been paid. Inside the #USABMNT practice ahead of the #Tokyo2020 clash with Iran (12:40 a.m. ET, Peacock) on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/MVkssq0yTK

The loss was a major setback for Team USA, who had won 25 consecutive Olympic games dating back to 2004. In the last minutes, Team USA lost a seven-point advantage, allowing France to go on a 16-2 run. With 28 points, Evan Fournier led the French national team.

Kevin Durant was held to only 10 points in 21 minutes due to foul trouble for the majority of the game. On 6-of-19 shooting, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum combined for just 20 points.

If the United States does not overcome Iran in their second game of the Tokyo Olympics, it will be a complete shock. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Team USA is a big 39.5-point betting favorite versus Iran.

In the first game of the group stage, the Czech Republic defeated Iran 84-78. The loser of Wednesday’s match will have lengthy odds of making the tournament.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the 12 men’s basketball teams are grouped into three groups. Each group’s top two teams, as well as a pair of third-place teams, will advance to the knockout stage.