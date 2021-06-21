Ipswich Town striker Oli Hawkins joins Mansfield Town for an unknown amount.

Mansfield Town have signed striker Oli Hawkins on a two-year agreement from Ipswich Town for an unknown amount.

After leaving Portsmouth in August, the 29-year-old joined Ipswich Town and scored one goal in 20 League One appearances for the Tractor Boys in 2020-21.

“Oli will offer a great presence in both penalty areas, something that we lost last season, both defensively and offensively,” Mansfield manager Nigel Clough remarked on the club’s official website.

“He’s a selfless player with a high assist ratio, but his ability to play in both penalty areas is the major reason we’re signing him.

“He’s played in teams that have competed near the top end of League One in recent seasons, and we’re thrilled to add him to our existing striker line-up.”