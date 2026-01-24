Ipswich Town Seals £3 Million Transfer for Anis Mehmeti

In a high-profile January transfer, Ipswich Town has successfully acquired Albanian international Anis Mehmeti from Bristol City for a guaranteed fee of £3 million. The 25-year-old playmaker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract, bringing his impressive skills to the Championship side as they push for automatic promotion.

Mehmeti’s Arrival Boosts Ipswich’s Promotion Bid

Mehmeti, who has been a standout performer for Bristol City this season, completed his medical and joined Ipswich at Portman Road on January 23, 2026. Ipswich, currently third in the Championship, are aiming for a top-two finish to secure automatic promotion, and Mehmeti’s addition is seen as a major boost to their efforts.

The Albanian’s journey to Ipswich is a story of perseverance. Starting at prestigious London academies such as Fulham and Tottenham, he later dropped into non-league football with Woodford Town. After proving himself at Wycombe Wanderers, Bristol City signed him in January 2023, where his performances quickly earned him recognition as one of the division’s most effective attacking talents.

During his 136 appearances for Bristol City, Mehmeti netted 26 goals. This season alone, he has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 28 league matches. His dynamic performances made him an integral part of the team and one of the Championship’s most sought-after players. Mehmeti was the club’s top scorer last season with 12 goals, helping the Robins secure a top-six finish after nearly two decades.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, speculation about his future had been rife. Although Bristol City had offered him a new deal, Mehmeti decided to seek a fresh challenge, with interest from Premier League clubs, including Wolves. Ipswich, however, moved quickly to secure his signature, completing the deal ahead of the transfer deadline.

The timing of Mehmeti’s departure was also significant. His final appearance for Bristol City came in a 2-0 loss to Ipswich on January 20, a game that felt like a symbolic turning point in his career. His move to Portman Road was seen by many as a statement from Ipswich, who now sit just two points behind second-placed Middlesbrough in the promotion race.

With winger Jaden Philogene sidelined, Ipswich’s manager Kieran McKenna will be hoping that Mehmeti’s creativity and flair will provide a spark to propel the club towards the Premier League. The £3 million fee, which many consider a bargain for a player of Mehmeti’s quality, could be a game-changer for Ipswich in the second half of the season.

For Bristol City, losing Mehmeti is a bitter blow, but the club will look to reinvest the funds raised by the sale. The club’s technical director, Brian Tinnion, wished Mehmeti the best in his future endeavors, acknowledging his contribution to the team. Despite the setback, Bristol City has already begun reinforcing their squad, adding players like Sam Morsy, Earthy, and Ranel Young ahead of the February 2 transfer deadline.

Mehmeti’s departure highlights a broader trend in the Championship, where clubs are increasingly forced to cash in on star players before their contracts expire. For Bristol City, the decision to sell now rather than risk losing him for free in the summer was a pragmatic one. However, with the club sitting 10th in the league, they will need to regroup quickly and find fresh inspiration if they are to make a late push for the play-offs.

As for Mehmeti, his move to Ipswich marks the latest chapter in a career defined by resilience and upward mobility. The Albanian international’s ability to play across the front line will give Ipswich valuable tactical flexibility as they battle for promotion. The January transfer window remains open, and all eyes will be on Mehmeti as he strives to help Ipswich secure a return to the top flight of English football.