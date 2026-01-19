Iowa Women Stay Perfect in Big Ten with Win Over Michigan State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The No. 11 Iowa women’s basketball team outlasted No. 15 Michigan State in a thrilling 75-68 victory on January 18, 2026, keeping their Big Ten record spotless at 7-0. The win marked their 16th of the season, extending their overall record to 16-2. Meanwhile, Michigan State’s bid to stay undefeated in conference play fell short, as they dropped to 17-2, with a 6-2 Big Ten mark.

The game, held in a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena, lived up to its billing as one of the season’s premier matchups. Iowa, which entered the contest with a commanding 44-31 all-time lead over Michigan State, faced a Spartans team riding a nine-game winning streak. The visitors had been averaging a formidable 82.4 points per game and boasting a tenacious defense that allowed only 64.3 points on average. Leading the charge for Michigan State were Grace VanSlooten and Rashunda Jones, contributing 15.3 and 14.7 points per game, respectively.

Stuelke Shines in the Clutch

On a night when the Hawkeyes needed a standout performance, senior forward Hannah Stuelke rose to the occasion. She delivered an all-around effort with 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Iowa’s lead was threatened late in the game, but Stuelke responded with a key baseline jumper that beat the shot clock, giving the Hawkeyes a 73-66 advantage with just under three minutes remaining. “I was floating like a butterfly,” Stuelke said after the game, reflecting on the critical play.

Her leadership was instrumental in keeping Iowa’s perfect Big Ten record intact, particularly when Michigan State closed the gap to just five points with under four minutes to go. Stuelke also grabbed a crucial steal in the game’s final minute, snatching the ball after Michigan State secured a rebound, effectively sealing the win for the Hawkeyes.

Sophomore center Ava Heiden continued her impressive season, contributing 20 points and six rebounds, further strengthening the Iowa attack. Together, Stuelke and Heiden combined for 42 points and 15 boards, showing the depth and chemistry that have been key to the team’s success. “She knew that was going in,” Heiden joked about Stuelke’s late shot. “When she was going up, she winked at me.” Stuelke confirmed the wink, adding a light-hearted moment to the intense matchup.

Chit-Chat Wright, another sophomore guard, also played a pivotal role. Her buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave Iowa a 22-16 lead and energized the crowd. Wright finished with 11 points and five assists, providing steady leadership on the court as Michigan State’s defense ramped up its pressure.

Michigan State mounted a comeback in the second half, aided by VanSlooten’s resurgence after foul trouble in the first half. She scored 17 points despite playing just nine minutes in the opening period. The Spartans shot 64.3% from the field in the third quarter, cutting Iowa’s lead to five with just over three minutes left. But Iowa’s defense tightened up, allowing Michigan State just two points in the final 3:28 to hold on for the win.

The game was marred by injuries on both sides. Iowa was without guard Emely Rodriguez and senior forward Jada Gyamfi, while Michigan State was missing guard Theryn Hallock and forward Isaline Alexander. Despite the absences, both teams showcased resilience, but it was Iowa’s balance and depth that ultimately prevailed.

With their Big Ten record unblemished, Iowa will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for their next game against Maryland. Meanwhile, Michigan State, though disappointed, will regroup and look to continue their strong season.

The win not only solidified Iowa’s position at the top of the conference but also demonstrated the team’s ability to rise to the occasion in a high-stakes, top-15 matchup. As the Big Ten season continues to intensify, the Hawkeyes appear more than ready for the challenges ahead.