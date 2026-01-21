Iowa Survives Rutgers’ Late Charge in Big Ten Showdown

The Iowa Hawkeyes held off a late rally from Rutgers to claim a hard-fought 68-62 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday night, continuing their dominance in Big Ten play despite a series of mistakes that nearly cost them the game.

Late Free Throws Secure Iowa’s Sixth Consecutive Win Over Rutgers

Despite a 17.5-point spread favoring Iowa going into the game, the Hawkeyes found themselves in a far tighter contest than expected. The Scarlet Knights, fresh off a tough loss to Wisconsin, came out strong, quickly establishing a 5-0 lead. But their early momentum faded as they faced a scoring drought that allowed Iowa to bounce back with a 7-0 run.

Rutgers showed flashes of brilliance, notably from guard Tariq Francis, whose back-to-back three-pointers gave the Scarlet Knights an 18-13 advantage midway through the first half. But Iowa’s defense, one of the best in the nation, forced 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, which contributed to a 31-24 halftime lead for the home team. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell was quick to address his team’s struggles. “We had 19 turnovers tonight, and that’s too many,” he said after the game. “You can’t win games like that.” Despite outrebounding Iowa 31-24, Rutgers’ inability to protect the ball ultimately proved costly.

The second half opened with a bang as Rutgers rattled off a 9-0 run in the first three minutes, giving them a 33-31 lead. Freshman guard Kaden Powers hit a crucial three-pointer, and senior center Emmanuel Ogbole added a dunk, silencing the Iowa crowd. However, the Hawkeyes refused to fold. Senior Bennett Stirtz, despite a poor shooting performance, helped Iowa regain the lead with key plays late in the game. With the score tied at 46-45, freshman Tate Sage’s three-pointer gave the Hawkeyes the edge, and they never looked back.

Sage, who finished with 17 points, stepped up when it mattered most, making clutch free throws in the final moments to seal the victory. With Iowa leading 64-60, Rutgers’ Francis hit two free throws to bring the game within one possession. However, Sage responded with two of his own free throws, restoring the Hawkeyes’ four-point lead with 18 seconds left. Isaia Howard added two more free throws to secure the win in the final seconds.

For Rutgers, Darren Buchanan Jr. led all scorers with 17 points, while Francis added 15, and Ogbole contributed 8 points and 10 rebounds. Despite their strong individual performances, turnovers plagued the Scarlet Knights throughout the night, ultimately preventing them from pulling off the upset.

On the Iowa side, Stirtz’s perseverance was key in securing the win, even though he shot just 9-for-21 from the field. Tavion Banks also added 10 points, continuing his strong shooting performance from beyond the arc. Iowa’s defense, which scored 19 points off Rutgers’ turnovers, was critical in holding on for the win.

Coach Ben McCollum, in his first season at Iowa, was pleased with his team’s ability to respond to adversity. “Nothing comes easy in the Big Ten,” he remarked, summarizing the relentless nature of the conference.

Looking ahead, Rutgers will try to bounce back at home against Indiana on Friday, while Iowa will aim to build on their momentum in upcoming conference games.