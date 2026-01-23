Iowa Defeats Maryland in Overtime to Stay Perfect in Big Ten

The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team secured an 85-78 overtime win against No. 13 Maryland on Thursday night, maintaining their undefeated Big Ten record at 8-0 and improving to 17-2 overall. The thrilling victory at XFINITY Center was a testament to Iowa’s resilience as they withstood a late comeback from the Terrapins to emerge victorious in the extra period.

Both teams came into the game with a sense of urgency, Iowa riding a six-game win streak and Maryland looking to bounce back from recent losses to UCLA and Ohio State. The Hawkeyes came out strong, using precise shooting from beyond the arc to build a six-point halftime lead. Taylor McCabe and Chit-Chat Wright were on fire from deep, combining for five made three-pointers in the first half. Ava Heiden, with 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting, was a focal point in Iowa’s early success, while the defense created 10 Maryland turnovers, converting them into points.

Late Surge and Overtime Drama

As the second half unfolded, Maryland showed signs of life, led by Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu, who finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Terrapins chipped away at Iowa’s lead, with the Hawkeyes’ advantage shrinking to just a few points as the game entered the fourth quarter. A furious 17-0 run by Maryland in the final minutes of regulation tied the game and sent the contest into overtime, with Iowa’s once-comfortable lead evaporating under the pressure.

The overtime period proved to be a test of Iowa’s composure. Heiden, despite being hampered by foul trouble, rose to the occasion, scoring critical points and grabbing important rebounds. She finished with a team-high 20 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. “Heiden’s poise with four fouls was remarkable as she led her team through the final moments,” the broadcast noted. Fellow senior Hannah Stuelke, who had scored her 1,400th career point during the third quarter, added a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Her leadership was crucial in keeping Iowa steady during the tense overtime stretch.

Maryland continued to fight, with Ozzy-Momodu and her teammates pushing hard, but ultimately, Iowa’s clutch free throws and timely three-pointers from McCabe and Stremlow sealed the victory. The Terrapins’ valiant late-game effort was not enough to overcome Iowa’s resolve and timely execution.

Despite missing sophomore Emely Rodriguez for the 13th consecutive game due to a back injury, Iowa’s depth and star players stepped up when it mattered most. The win marked another milestone for second-year head coach Jan Jensen, who now turns her attention to a crucial upcoming matchup against No. 11 Ohio State on January 25 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

For Maryland, the loss was another tough blow, but head coach Brenda Frese remained optimistic. “The beauty of the league is there’s always another opportunity,” she said. The Terrapins, despite their struggles, showed glimpses of their potential, particularly in the dramatic final moments of regulation.

The Big Ten race remains tight, and Iowa’s overtime triumph in College Park serves as a reminder of their championship aspirations. Both teams will take valuable lessons from this instant classic as they prepare for the challenges ahead.