Internet Pioneer in his Golden Years Yahoo has a new CEO.

Yahoo, the once-dominant online business that has recently undergone ownership changes and strategic pivots, announced on Friday that Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone will take over as its next CEO while the company seeks new prospects.

When Lanzone takes over as CEO on September 27, he will inherit a company that was once vying for the title of most important global online portal.

Yahoo, on the other hand, has been gradually superseded by behemoths like Google, and was recently acquired by private equity company Apollo Global Management as part of a transaction for Verizon’s media assets.

Lanzone said in a statement, “With our unique assets, resources, and pedigree, we are one of the few organizations positioned to tap into the many new opportunities emerging in the sectors where we’re strongest.”

Yahoo has 900 million monthly users and is very popular among internet users, notably for its financial and sports news.

Lanzone, 50, succeeds Guru Gowrappan, who has led Yahoo since its inception in 2018.

Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, has picked Renate Nyborg to take Lanzone’s place. Tinder’s first female CEO will be her.