International condemnation as Myanmar’s Junta sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in prison.

On Monday, Myanmar’s junta sentenced former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in prison for agitation against the military and violating Covid rules, in a decision widely criticised throughout the world.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been incarcerated since the generals staged a coup on February 1, overthrowing her government and ending Myanmar’s brief spell of democracy.

She has since been charged with a slew of offenses, including official secrets violations, illegally importing walkie-talkies, and electoral fraud, and she risks decades in prison.

According to junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, Suu Kyi was first sentenced to four years on Monday. Former president Win Myint was likewise sentenced to four years in prison at first.

According to an announcement handed out on state television, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later “pardoned” both of their sentences to “two years imprisonment.”

They will serve their sentences under house arrest in the capital, Naypyidaw, according to the statement, which did not provide any other information.

Residents in portions of Yangon’s commercial center banged pots and pans on Monday evening, a technique historically connected with chasing out evil spirits but which has been used to indicate discontent against the military since February.

The convictions were called “unjust” and “affronts to democracy and justice” by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who led international condemnation.

“We demand that the dictatorship release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those who have been wrongfully imprisoned,” he added in a statement.

The conviction “after a sham trial in covert proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically motivated,” according to UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet.

According to the Nobel Committee, it was “Concerned” for the Nobel Laureate from 1981, the group expressed concern about the ramifications “for the future of democracy in Myanmar,” as well as the “effect a long prison term may have on Aung San Suu Kyi personally.”

Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group told AFP that the pardon was “more stage managed than even the punishment itself.”

“If it was a show of magnanimity, it failed miserably.”

Suu Kyi’s conviction for inciting stemmed from statements made by her National League for Democracy party shortly after the coup criticising the generals’ takeover.

The Covid charge is tied to the NLD’s overwhelming victory in last year’s election, but the facts are unclear due to the government’s gag order on court proceedings.

Journalists were recently prevented from attending Suu Kyi's lawyers' special court proceedings in Naypyidaw.