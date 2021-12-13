Inter Milan’s £296 million dilemma adds to the strain before of their match against Liverpool.

While the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw may have first pitted Liverpool and Red Bull Salzburg against each other, the Reds will meet Inter Milan over two legs for a place in the last eight.

After a mistake allowed Manchester United to be drawn against Villarreal, a team they faced in the group stage, the draw had to be redone, and when the rather embarrassing sequence was finally through, the result was that Liverpool would be travelling to Italy rather than Austria.

The Reds will face Inter Milan, one of the other 11 clubs that attempted to form a breakaway European Super League earlier this year, and a team that has had to deal with major financial issues, which have been aggravated by the pandemic.

While Liverpool lost £46 million before tax in the 2019/2020 financial year, which included the outbreak of the epidemic, they are expected to lose much more money when the 2021 accounts are released early next year, as the balance sheet will reflect a full season played behind closed doors.

Despite this, the Reds have fared well in comparison to the rest of the Premier League, remaining in profit for the past five years – one of just two Premier League clubs to do so – and seeing commercial income climb.

It has been a huge issue for Inter.

The total loss over the last two reporting periods is £296 million. Their deficit for the 2020/21 season was £209 million in October, a record loss for a Serie A club.

These losses have been a huge issue for a club that takes in £180 million less in income than Liverpool, prompting them to seek a £234 million loan facility from US asset management firm Oaktree Capital in May. Unlike Fenway Sports Group’s $750 million investment in RedBird Capital Partners, which was to be utilized for infrastructure development and establishing new and improved revenue streams, this purchase intended to give the Milan club with finances to manage a potential cash flow problem.

There are no spectators in the stadiums. “The summary has come to an end.”