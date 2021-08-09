Inter Milan rejects $82 million bids for star forward Lukaku after agreeing to a deal.

Lautaro Martinez was reportedly the subject of $82 million bids from Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Inter Milan do not want to lose two key strikers at the same time, with Romelu Lukaku close to signing with Chelsea. Furthermore, Inter Milan, which is currently in financial trouble, has valued Martinez at $106 million, according to Italian writer Gianluca Di Marzio’s official website.

Lukaku, who helped Inter Milan win Serie A last season, is on the verge of returning to Stamford Bridge, where he began his Premier League career in 2011.

Following Inter Milan’s rejection of Chelsea’s initial approach for Lukaku, the Champions League winners reportedly countered with a significantly larger offer, estimated to be worth around $154 million. Chelsea are looking for a prolific striker and have identified Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund as their top target. Chelsea switched their attention to Lukaku when the German club made it obvious that Haaland would remain at Signal Iduna Park.

According to soccer website sempreinter.com, while Chelsea and Inter Milan are finalizing the paperwork for Lukaku’s move to London, Inter Milan will only make an official statement once they have signed Lukaku’s successor.

Inter Milan’s top two players in the 2020-21 season were Lukaku and Martinez, who scored 30 and 19 goals, respectively.

Inter Milan and Martinez are now in talks about a contract extension, but Martinez’s contract with the San Siro club expires in two years. Martinez’s agent, Alejandro Camano, has made it plain that the player is “happy” at Inter Milan and wants to stay despite the links with Spurs and Atletico Madrid.

“Lautaro Martinez appears to be content at Inter and in Italy. He has made the decision to remain. Inter has a fantastic relationship with them. Lautaro Martinez is a man of few words. Yes, there were proposals (the most recent being from Tottenham, ed), but now he is OK, and we will get down to discuss the future,” Camano was cited as saying in a recent interview by Inter News.

Martinez just won the Copa America with Argentina, which was led by Lionel Messi. He scored three goals in six appearances as Argentina won their 14th Copa America title by defeating Brazil in the final.