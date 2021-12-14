Inter Milan president Javier Zanetti has issued a warning to Liverpool following their entrance to the ‘useless’ Champions League redraw.

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has warned Liverpool that his squad will be ready to compete in the Champions League against them.

After the original draw was thrown out by UEFA, the Reds were paired with the Italians at the second time of asking yesterday.

A technological issue prompted the last-16 draw to be rerun, which was a humiliating sequence of events for the governing body at their Nyon offices.

Villarreal was originally paired with Manchester United, which would have been an impossible match due to the fact that the two teams were in the same group.

After that, there was a little pause before Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich were partnered.

However, it appears that those conducting the draw on behalf of UEFA did not include United as one of the sides that may face Atletico.

Before teams were informed that the draw would be invalidated and done over, Inter was assigned Ajax and Liverpool was assigned Red Bull Salzburg.

Zanetti, on the other hand, has no hard feelings toward UEFA for the decision they made, and accepts that his team will now begin preparing to face the Reds.

“It’s pointless to comment because everyone watched what happened,” he stated. We accept the situation and are prepared to confront Liverpool.

“They’re a great team, but we’re the same.” Inter has a long and illustrious history. We’ll be ready because we have plenty of time to prepare for the game.

“Playing in the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in ten years gives me immense pleasure.”

“It’s terrific to be back for Inter, who have been missing it for far too long.” Liverpool is a great team, but we’re Inter, and we have to play our best game against them.” Due of the Covid epidemic, stadiums in Italy are now only open to 75 percent capacity, but Zanetti hopes the San Siro will be restored to full capacity for the game.

“I believe that’s what everyone wishes for; it would indicate that things have improved,” he remarked. “Having a sold-out stadium against such a powerful club would be crucial.”