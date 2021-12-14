Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi informs Mohamed Salah what he should do with his contract extension with Liverpool.

Liverpool were drawn against Inter Milan in the last-16 of the Champions League Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were initially paired with Red Bull Salzburg in the original draw on Monday morning, but UEFA later ruled that the tie, as well as the draw, was invalid.

That decision was made after the governing committee failed to include Manchester United as one of the teams that may face Atletico Madrid.

Following behind-the-scenes discussions, UEFA agreed that the draw would be changed, with the Reds now facing Inter.

Mohamed Salah, who has been in excellent form so far this season, will undoubtedly be one of Liverpool’s crucial players for the match.

However, talks between the Reds and Salah’s representation are still ongoing, as the Egyptian is reaching the end of his current contract at Anfield.

The Egyptian has stated his desire to remain at Liverpool, where he has 146 goals in 225 appearances.

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma, Salah has won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

By scoring the game-winning goal against Aston Villa in Saturday’s hard-fought Premier League match at Anfield, the forward has now scored 21 goals in 22 appearances.

Salah was recently persuaded by Inter manager Simone Inzaghi to follow his heart during contract negotiations with the Reds.

“Mohamed Salah is a fantastic player,” he told Al Ain Sports in the Middle East. “My counsel to him is to think with his heart before moving forward, and to do what is best for himself.” “For me, Salah is one of the finest players in the world,” he said before going on to say. When I was a young coach at Lazio and he was a player at Roma, I kept a close eye on him.”