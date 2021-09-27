Inter Milan is desperate to get rid of an ex-Manchester United player who earns $8 million a season, according to reports.

Inter Milan, the Serie A winners, are reportedly desperate to offload Alexis Sanchez during the January transfer window.

According to the Italian daily CalcioMercato, three clubs are interested in signing Sanchez: Marseille, Real Betis, and Sevilla.

Inter Milan is in the midst of a financial crisis and wants to get rid of Sanchez, who earns roughly $8 million per year, according to sports news outlet Inter Live.

According to the source, the former Manchester United striker is willing to take a wage cut in order to leave the San Siro.

Sanchez returned for their away match against Sampdoria after missing the first two Serie A matches due to a muscular ailment, although he was an unused replacement. While he has appeared in Inter Milan’s previous three Serie A matches, he has yet to start a game and has only played for less than an hour this season.

Sanchez scored seven goals and added seven assists in 30 Serie A games for Inter Milan last season. However, due to various injuries, he missed eight games as the Italian team went on to win their first league title in a decade. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez were outstanding for Inter Milan in 2020-21, scoring a total of 30 and 19 goals in all competitions, respectively.

Sanchez joined Inter Milan on loan from Manchester United in the 2019-20 season and became a permanent member of the Italian club in the summer of 2020. Sanchez has 11 goals and 19 assists in 73 competitive appearances for Inter Milan so far.

Inter Milan also parted ways with Lukaku at the just ended 2021 summer market due to their financial issues. The Belgian striker returns to Chelsea, where he first played in the Premier League in 2011. Lukaku has scored four goals in seven appearances for Chelsea this season. Lukaku has started six of the seven games, including five in the Premier League. Chelsea is presently in third place in the 2021-22 Premier League table, with four wins, a tie, and a loss.