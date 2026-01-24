Inter Milan Hosts Pisa in Crucial Serie A Encounter

Inter Milan will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing midweek European defeat as they face relegation-threatened Pisa in a high-stakes Serie A clash at the San Siro on Friday, January 23, 2026. The match is pivotal for both sides as Inter looks to extend their lead at the top, while Pisa struggles to escape the drop zone.

Inter’s Title Push on the Line

After a crushing 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League, Inter Milan faces significant pressure to restore their confidence in Serie A. Cristian Chivu’s side remains atop the table, holding a three-point advantage over rivals AC Milan, but their European setback has raised questions about their mental fortitude. With a perfect domestic record at home, including 25 points from 11 matches and just eight goals conceded, Inter is widely expected to overcome Pisa, who are rooted in the relegation zone.

Inter’s prolific attack, spearheaded by Lautaro Martinez, who has scored 11 goals this season, will be crucial in securing all three points. Despite being stifled by Arsenal, Martinez is still seen as a key figure in Inter’s bid for the title. Inter’s lineup will likely feature Sommer in goal, with Bisseck, Akanji, and Augusto in defense. The midfield will include Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, and Mkhitaryan, with Dimarco and the strike duo of Esposito and Martinez leading the charge.

With a defensive record that has seen them keep clean sheets in more than half of their victories, Inter’s focus will be on making a strong start, as they have scored first in 18 of their 21 Serie A games this season.

Pisa’s Struggle for Survival

For Pisa, this match represents a lifeline in their battle against relegation. Sitting 19th in the standings with just 14 points, Alberto Gilardino’s team has struggled to adapt to Serie A, especially away from home. Pisa’s away form has been dismal, with no victories from ten attempts and a mere 0.76 goals per game. Their most recent performance, a 1-1 draw against Atalanta, was a rare point of optimism in a season marked by underachievement.

The visitors will be led by goalkeeper Scuffet, with a defensive line of Coppola, Calabresi, and Canestrelli. The midfield will consist of Toure, Marin, Aebischer, and Angori, while Moreo, Tramoni, and Meister will look to provide attacking impetus. Despite their struggles, Pisa has shown resilience, including a dramatic 2-2 draw against AC Milan earlier in the season. They will need to summon all their fighting spirit to secure even a draw against the league leaders.

The stakes could not be higher for Pisa, who are desperate for points to avoid the drop. A draw at the San Siro would be seen as a major boost to their survival hopes, but beating the league’s top team on their own turf seems an unlikely task.

Fans tuning in for the 20:45 CET (19:45 GMT) kick-off can catch the match live on DAZN, with pre-match coverage and post-match analysis provided by Inter TV and the club’s official YouTube channel.

Despite the contrasting fortunes of the two teams, football is often unpredictable. While Inter is favored to win, Pisa’s battling spirit could make for a thrilling encounter at one of the sport’s most iconic venues.