Inter Milan has a “psychological” advantage against Liverpool, but the Reds must avoid three Champions League teams.

Inter Milan will be Liverpool’s next Champions League opponent, following two UEFA draws.

Liverpool will be optimistic about their chances in the Round of 16, but no Italian team is easy to beat.

We performed admirably against AC Milan, and Inter will be aware that we defeated them away from home with a weaker lineup. Returning to the San Siro, it’s a huge psychological lift for the team. All we have to do now is play as usual, and hopefully that will be enough to get us through.

We owe Inter an apology for what happened in 1966, when the referee cheated us out of a win. I realize it’s been a long time, but it seems appropriate.

They’ll have to live with it since it’s a draw they didn’t want. They’ll be up for it, but we’ll be as well. It will be very difficult for them if we can play at our typical level across two legs.

I believe Liverpool will advance far in the competition. Liverpool, City, and Chelsea all have a chance to reach the semi-finals if they can avoid each other in the draw. Manchester United may be able to do so with their current roster and new manager, but we’ll have to wait and see.

I’d want to avoid English teams since we have the best league in the world and they will be the most dangerous to our chances.

If we get through the next round, it would be nice to meet Real Madrid in the quarter-finals since we owe them a lot. We can’t take anyone for granted in this competition, but Liverpool will be the team to beat. With the players they have, PSG might be dangerous, but we shouldn’t be afraid of any team.

Covid outbreaks have been reported at Premier League clubs including Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, which we saw a lot of last season.

I’m hoping it doesn’t reach to the point where fans are locked out of stadiums again, as we witnessed last season how much of a difference that made.

Our twelfth man has arrived. “The summary has come to an end.”