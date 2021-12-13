Inter has been cautioned by AC Milan’s manager about what awaits them in their Champions League match against Liverpool.

Liverpool finished first in their Champions League group with a perfect record last week, and the draw for the knockout stages was held in Nyon on Monday morning.

The Reds were drawn to play Red Bull Salzburg in the Round of 16 before the draw was deemed void and rescheduled owing to technical difficulties.

Liverpool will now face Inter Milan, with the first leg taking place in Italy and the return game taking place on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp will be confident in his team’s chances, despite modest reservations about the strength of the reigning Italian champions, who are now atop Serie A.

Last season, Inter won the Italian top flight under Antonio Conte, finishing 12 points ahead of AC Milan and ending Juventus’ domestic domination, which ended in fourth place.

Conte, who is now in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, left Inter in the summer due to the club’s massive sales sanctioned, with Inter being forced to sell a number of key players to balance their books.

Conte’s 3-5-2 style was immensely productive during his tenure as manager, but after winning the title, he sold Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain for a combined £150 million.

Inter were forced to replace Conte, Lukaku, and Hakimi during the summer transfer window, but they have handled the turmoil admirably. Simone Inzaghi has taken over as manager from Conte, and he has wisely decided to stick with the 3-5-2 formation that was so successful last season.

Edin Dzeko has taken Lukaku’s spot up front, with the former Manchester City striker scoring eight league goals so far alongside Lautaro Martinez, who has ten.

Hakimi was replaced as the team’s right wingback by former Manchester United fullback Matteo Darmian, and Hakan Calhanoglu was joined on a free transfer, scoring six goals and assisting five since his arrival.

Inter has scored the most goals in Serie A this season – including the most from set-pieces – while conceding the second-fewest goals on defense, demonstrating their dominance in Italy.

Liverpool’s intensity, on the other hand, is difficult to equal, as evidenced. “The summary has come to an end.”