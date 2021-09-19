Inter defeats Bologna 6-1 to move to the top of Serie A.

Inter Milan avenged a midweek Champions League defeat by thrashing Bologna 6-1 on Saturday, moving the reigning champions to the top of Serie A.

In a solitary-goal setback to Real Madrid on Wednesday, Simone Inzaghi’s team were caught off guard in the final minute, but made no such errors this time at the San Siro.

With goals from Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, Nicolo Barella, and Matias Vecino, as well as a brace from Edin Dzeko, they are a point ahead of Roma, AC Milan, Napoli, and Fiorentina.

Bologna are in ninth place with seven points after suffering their first loss of the season, which was made worse by Arthur Theate’s late consolation goal.

“I was concerned about this game because, after a game like the one against Madrid, in which we clearly deserved more, there was some concern (about the reaction),” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“However, the lads approached the game in the best possible manner.”

Denzel Dumfries had an almost immediate impact in his first Inter start since joining from PSV Eindhoven last month, replacing Achraf Hakimi, who joined PSG, as Inter ran rampant in front of their ecstatic fans on a gorgeous evening in Milan.

The Netherlands wing-back, who scored twice at Euro 2020 and was a bright spot for the team, set up Martinez’s goal and wreaked havoc along the right side throughout the game.

“I’m overjoyed. “I think it was a good game from us; we wanted to bounce back after losing to Real Madrid, and we did a very good job as a team,” Dumfries told DAZN.

“I’m thrilled to be here; my teammates gave me a warm welcome and provided me with a lot of assistance, so I’m glad to be here.”

After only five minutes, Dumfries sprinted down the right flank and curled a tempting low cross that Argentina’s Martinez could not miss.

On the half-hour, Skriniar headed in the second from Federico Dimarco’s corner, and four minutes later, Barella made it three after another dash and low cross from Dumfries.

In the 59th minute, Vecino tapped home from Academy product Dimarco’s low cross that eluded Dzeko and Dumfries, turning a comfortable win into a thrashing.

Dzeko got his due for an excellent performance four minutes later when he tucked home the fifth, followed by his third Inter goal five minutes later, when he roofed a powerful finish past Lukasz Skorupski from a tight angle.

