Inter are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford as a Romelu Lukaku replacement.

There are only 23 days left until the summer transfer window closes, but there are still a few huge deals to be made.

Chelsea are reportedly on the approach of bringing back Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku in a deal worth around €115 million ($135.3 million), according to ESPN’s James Olley.

Chelsea has been looking for a striker to help shore up their shaky offensive lineup.

Inter Milan will be devastated by the loss of Lukaku, who was a crucial part of their run to the top of the Serie A table in the 2020-21 season, when they had a 12-point advantage over AC Milan.

Lukaku joined Inter in August 2019, signing a five-year contract worth roughly €80 million ($94.1 million), which is a club record.

Inter have shifted their attention to Manchester United since they don’t have enough time or money to find a suitable replacement for the Belgian striker.

The Old Trafford club had their most successful transfer window in years, bringing in world-class quality on both the offensive and defending sides.

After nearly two years of wooing with Borussia Dortmund, winger Jadon Sancho came, and Real Madrid proceeded to amass wealth by selling French defender Raphael Varane for £41 million ($57 million) in July.

Manchester United wants to sell some of their potential on the flanks, and Anthony Martial has been identified as one of them.

The 25-year-old arrived at Old Trafford six years ago, and Inter is now rumored to be considering a loan move for him.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will only agree to a 12-month loan if there is a condition to buy once the term expires.

The club is thought to be looking for roughly £50 million ($69.3 million) for Martial, which is similar to what they spent for him six years ago.

Martial’s tenure with Manchester United has been hampered by injury, but the winger made his comeback to the club in a 4-0 friendly win over Everton after being out since March.