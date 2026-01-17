Inter and Sunderland Make Headlines with Key January Signings

The January 2026 transfer window has been full of surprises as two significant deals in Italy and England grab the spotlight. Inter Milan is nearing the completion of a deal for Croatian defender Branimir Mlacić, while Sunderland has swooped in to hijack Celtic’s transfer of Ivorian winger Jocelin Ta Bi. Both moves reflect the unpredictable nature of the winter market, with twists, last-minute negotiations, and strategic decisions shaping the course of these high-profile transfers.

Inter Milan’s Strategic Investment in Branimir Mlacić

In Milan, Inter is on the brink of finalizing a transfer for 18-year-old Branimir Mlacić from Hajduk Split. The Croatian talent has enjoyed a breakout season, making 18 senior appearances and earning a spot on the Croatia U21 team. Inter, widely recognized for its focus on youth development, is investing a reported €5 million in Mlacić, a deal that reflects the club’s faith in his long-term potential.

Although Mlacić will join Inter’s senior squad, he is expected to start his career in Italy with the club’s U23 team in Serie C, a strategic move that will allow him to adjust to the demands of Italian football. Under the guidance of former defender Cristian Chivu, now Inter’s coach, Mlacić has the opportunity to grow and eventually break into the first team. Inter’s measured approach signals their commitment to developing young players for the future, though the Croatian’s development may take time before he becomes a first-team regular.

Sunderland Hijacks Ta Bi Transfer After Celtic Collapse

Meanwhile, in the UK, Sunderland has secured the signing of Jocelin Ta Bi from Hapoel Petah Tikva, beating Celtic to the punch in a dramatic turn of events. The Ivorian winger, who was originally expected to join Celtic, had an ankle injury that complicated the move. What was initially thought to be a short-term issue turned into a potential surgery, leading Celtic to reconsider the transfer.

With Celtic backing off, Sunderland quickly moved in and completed the signing for £3.5 million. Ta Bi has now signed a five-year contract with the Championship club, much to the frustration of Celtic fans, who had expected the winger to join their ranks. The failed deal has raised questions about Celtic’s transfer strategy, especially regarding their dealings with Hapoel Petah Tikva, a club with controversial ownership ties. The debacle has also brought into focus manager Martin O’Neill’s role in the transfer process, as he reportedly rejected several potential signings during this window.

The saga surrounding Ta Bi’s transfer has cast a shadow over Celtic’s winter dealings, leading to renewed debate about the club’s recruitment strategy. While Sunderland is poised to benefit from this unexpected coup, Ta Bi’s arrival gives him a fresh opportunity to prove himself in English football, a stage many young African players aspire to play on. Sunderland’s swift action has added another intriguing layer to their ambitions as they aim to regain their place in the Premier League.

As the window draws to a close, both Inter and Sunderland’s new signings are expected to have a significant impact on their respective clubs. The drama of January transfers, with its unpredictability and last-minute changes, continues to captivate fans across Europe. And while these deals may be done, there’s no telling what other surprises the remaining days of the window may bring.