Insurgents Capture Ghazni’s Gateway; Taliban Flag Flies Over Herat Police HQ.

On Thursday, the Taliban captured the police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city, as well as another important district capital just 150 kilometers (95 miles) from Kabul.

The Taliban flag flew over the police headquarters in Herat, according to an AFP correspondent, and the insurgents tweeted, “the enemy fled… The Mujahideen gained control of dozens of military vehicles, guns, and ammunition.”

The Taliban’s position in the city was not immediately known, but it has been under siege for several weeks.

Veteran warlord Ismail Khan lives in Herat, roughly 150 kilometers from the Iranian border, and has been rallying his soldiers to fight the Taliban for weeks.

The loss of Ghazni, which is along the important Kabul-Kandahar highway and serves as a gateway between the city and Taliban strongholds in the south, was previously acknowledged by the interior ministry.

In a message to the media, spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai claimed, “The enemy gained possession,” later adding that the city’s governor had been arrested by Afghan security forces.

Pro-Taliban Twitter feeds showed video of him being led out of Ghazni by Taliban gunmen and driven away in a convoy, raising speculation in the capital that the government was enraged by the provincial administration’s ease of capitulation.

According to a member of the government’s team in Doha who begged not to be identified, as security forces retreated across the nation, Kabul gave Taliban negotiators in Qatar a proposal offering a power-sharing pact in exchange for an end to fighting.

Ghulam Farooq Majroh, a second negotiator, said the Taliban had been offered a “government of peace” but declined to elaborate.

Kabul’s authorities have virtually lost control of most of northern and western Afghanistan, leaving them with a fragmented archipelago of contested cities that are also critically vulnerable.

Since May, when US-led forces began the final step of a troop withdrawal that is set to complete later this month after a 20-year occupation, the combat has increased drastically.

The loss of Ghazni adds to the strain on Afghanistan’s already overworked airforce, which is needed to support the country’s dispersed security forces, which are increasingly cut off from reinforcements by road.

Pro-Taliban social media sites boasted of the massive spoils of war their forces had just regained, showing photographs of armored vehicles, heavy weapons, and even a drone acquired by the insurgents at abandoned Afghan military bases.

