Instead of Raphael Varane, Manchester United should have signed a $69 million star, according to Wright-Phillips.

Former Manchester City star Shaun Wright-Phillips questioned Manchester United’s recent acquisitions in the 2021 summer transfer window on Wednesday. The former winger stated that he would prefer to sign Brighton’s Ben White over Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

Arsenal just paid $69 million to Brighton for 23-year-old White, while Manchester United paid Real Madrid for Varane. The first portion of the French defender’s medical took place at Old Trafford yesterday.

White comes to the Emirates Stadium with a season’s worth of Premier League experience. In the 2019-20 season, he also won the Championship while on loan with Leeds United. Varane, on the other hand, will join Manchester United following a decade in Madrid, where he made 360 first-team appearances.

Former Manchester City winger Wright-Phillips replied yes when asked if White can outperform Varane.

“I believe Arsenal has been missing a defender like [White].” He has an old-school mindset, but he can also play football. Yes, I believe he [will perform better than Varane]. I know it’s a bold statement, but he’s used to playing in the Premier League and defending a lot for Brighton on a weekly basis. Varane is entering a totally different level, and he’ll be under a lot of pressure. “I would definitely sign Ben White right now,” Wright-Phillips said in an interview with talkSport.

Varane, who is 28 years old, has already won 17 trophies, including four Champions League crowns, two La Liga titles, and four FIFA Club World Cups.

Former City defender Danny Mills previously stated that Varane, like several other players such as Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao, could struggle at Old Trafford due to the rigors of the English Premier League.

Manchester United face Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday to begin their Premier League season in 2020-21.

Manchester United star striker Marcus Rashford is expected to miss the first 12 weeks of the season, according to reports. His long-term shoulder problem was treated with surgery. Last season, the shoulder problem resurfaced on two occasions. After a meeting with the player, manager, club medical staff, and specialists shortly after the 2020-21 season finished, it was determined that Rashford would have an immediate treatment.

Rashford, who is set to return to training next month, may be unable to participate.