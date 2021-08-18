Insider trading charges have been filed against three former Netflix employees.

Five persons, including three former Netflix workers, were charged with insider trading on Wednesday by US regulators, accusing them of illegally utilizing sensitive data on subscriber growth at the streaming television company.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the group made a total profit of $3 million by trading on insider information provided by three former Netflix software developers.

According to Erin Schneider, director of the SEC’s San Francisco regional office, “we allege that a Netflix employee and his close colleagues engaged in a long-running, multimillion-dollar plan to profit off important, misappropriated business information.”

The group tried to avoid detection by utilizing encrypted messaging apps and paying cash kickbacks, according to Joseph Sansone of the SEC’s Market Abuse Unit.

Sansone said in a statement that “this case illustrates our continuous use of sophisticated analytical methods to uncover, untangle, and halt destructive insider trading schemes involving many tippers, traders, and market occurrences.”

Sung Mo “Jay” Jun was at the center of a long-running operation to illegally trade on non-public information while employed at Netflix in 2016 and 2017, according to the SEC’s complaint.

Jun told his brother, Joon Mo Jun, and a friend, Junwoo Chon, about the intelligence, and they both used it to trade ahead of multiple Netflix earnings presentations.

According to the SEC, Jun got private Netflix subscriber growth statistics from another Netflix insider, Ayden Lee, after he left Netflix in 2017.

Sung Mo Jun’s former Netflix colleague Jae Hyeon Bae, another Netflix engineer, allegedly supplied insider subscriber growth information before of Netflix’s July 2019 earnings report, according to the SEC.

The five have agreed to a court settlement that will prevent them from committing any more infractions and impose unspecified civil fines, according to the agency.

The US Attorney’s Office has filed separate criminal charges against Sung Mo Jun, Joon Jun, Chon, and Lee, according to officials.