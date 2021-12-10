Insider confirms NXT Cornerstone’s status as a free agent.

It’s the end of an era in NXT, as the brand’s mainstay, Johnny Gargano, is free to go wherever he wants after he and WWE couldn’t agree on a contract extension.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, a pro wrestling insider, revealed the story on social media, stating that WWE tried everything it could to get Gargano to re-sign.

Gargano’s exit from WWE is not as surprising as many people believe, as there have been numerous clues that he would not be returning in recent weeks.

The Cleveland native’s decision not to re-sign with the WWE was originally hinted at during a triple threat match for the NXT North American Title on an episode of NXT 2.0.

Carmelo Hayes, the reigning champion, hit his finisher on Gargano and pinned him to retain his championship, which famed insider Dave Meltzer interpreted as a sign that the NXT star was on the verge of leaving.

Gargano’s previous contract was supposed to end on December 3rd, however reports surfaced that he had inked a one-week deal in order to complete his appearance at NXT WarGames on December 5th.

Gargano hinted that this might be his final in-ring appearance in a callback video with longtime tag team partner and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa prior to the event.

Gargano increased the ante on his exit by wearing clothing that mirrored his previous NXT TakeOver matches while his singles theme, “Rebel Heart,” played over the speakers.

He vowed after the event that he will explain everything on the next episode of NXT 2.0, which is planned for Tuesday, December 7.

To finish out NXT 2.0, the 34-year-old shared his emotions with the fans and said that he would be retiring from the ring in February 2022 since his wife, Candice LeRae, is expecting their first child.

Gargano was consoled by fellow NXT mainstays Kyle O’Reilly and Ciampa at the WWE Performance Center, while WWE legend and NXT producer Shawn Michaels greeted him at the entrance ramp a few moments later.

Sapp has subsequently confirmed Gargano’s position as a free agent on Twitter.