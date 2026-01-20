Inside Training: Final Session Before Inter Clash

As the team prepares for its upcoming match against Inter, the players made the most of their final training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. This special session, held just before departing for Italy, focused on critical drills designed to sharpen their skills ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

Throughout the session, the emphasis was on maintaining sharpness, with a mix of shooting drills and rondos. The players honed their passing accuracy, speed, and positioning—key elements that will be essential when they face off against their Italian counterparts. With intense focus, the team practiced these key skills, looking to fine-tune their game plan for the challenge ahead.

Building Momentum Before the Big Match

Having worked tirelessly over the last few weeks, the squad is now fully focused on the task at hand. The players, excited yet determined, are preparing to jet off to Italy, where they will aim to carry the momentum from these sessions into the match. The intensity of the final drills reflected their readiness for what lies ahead.

As the final touches were made to their preparations, the training session ended on a positive note, with players offering insights into their individual performances. It is clear that the team is ready to face the formidable challenge that awaits them in Italy.