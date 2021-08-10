Inside ‘The Paint,’ a Knicks legend explains why he bullied Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan was bullied by a former New York Knicks forward, who came clean about it.

In Chicago, Charles Oakley spent his first three seasons alongside Jordan.

Oakley joined the Knicks in 1988 and quickly established himself as one of the NBA’s most feared men–a reputation that he maintains to this day.

In a recent interview with VLAD TV, the 57-year-old recalled playing really rough basketball against Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s with the rest of the Knicks team.

Oakley claimed that it didn’t matter to him whether Jordan or anybody was nearing the painted area.

As soon as they entered his “territory,” “Oak” made sure they paid the price by striking them down as hard as he could.

Oakley added, “You come to the paint, I mean that’s my job.” “[Jordan’s] job is outside, and mine is painting. Some people buy a lot of real estate, while others own very little. Outside, he can have all of my real estate; inside, he can have all of mine. However, it was all part of the fun.”

He went on to say, “He [Jordan] knows the rules.” “It wasn’t like someone tried to harm him, but we have to inform you when you come inside. You’ve entered my area, and I’m sorry to inform you that things are still the same; you must pay the toll.”

Jordan has a long relationship with the New York Knicks, of which Oakley was a member for many years.

In reality, New York proved to be Jordan’s final stumbling block on his way to his first three-peat, and the playoff games between the two rival teams were a bloodbath.

Former Knicks coach Pat Riley stated on ESPN’s “The Last Dance” that he personally encouraged his players to rough up on Jordan and not allow him to score inside the paint.

Riley said in the docuseries, “When I was coaching the Knicks, I warned the players, ‘You can’t let him dunk on you.” “You’ve got to take him out. He’ll embarrass you if we don’t meet him at the rim.”

Former Knicks superstar Patrick Ewing, on the other hand, said that his club and the Bulls had a tense relationship at the time.

In the 1990s, Ewing remarked of the Bulls-Knicks rivalry, “We despised each other.” “It was a very physical battle. Until you drew blood, it wasn’t truly a foul.”