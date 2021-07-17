Inside the Octagon at UFC 264, Poirier’s wife gives McGregor the middle finger.

Conor McGregor’s comments drew a rebuke from Dustin Poirier’s wife, Angelina Jolie.

Rival UFC lightweights Poirier and McGregor had traded insults in the build-up to their rematch at UFC 264 last weekend, and the feud appears to have continued after the fight.

Poirier’s wife Jolie can be seen giving the former two-division UFC champ the middle finger as she goes across the octagon in a video posted to Twitter by Out of Context MMA – shortly after McGregor told Poirier, “Your wife is in my DMs,” during his post-fight interview.

“Hey sweetheart, hit me back up and I’ll chat with you later on,” McGregor said when he noticed Jolie among the people roaming about the cage.

When the dramatic moment occurred, Poirier had already finished his post-fight interview. However, as he appeared to want to get close to McGregor, “The Diamond” was observed being calmed by multiple event officials.

Poirier remarked in his post-fight interview that he “can take” all of McGregor’s “trash-talk.” He also claimed that his opponent’s horrific ankle injury, which forced the bout to be called off, was “karma” for crossing the line multiple times before the battle.

Poirier told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, “I can take the trash-talk.” “No holds barred when it comes to trash-talking, right?”

“But murder isn’t something you joke around about; there’s no getting away from it, and this man was threatening to murder me and all kinds of things,” he said. “He said he was going to kill me the next day. I’m going to leave in a coffin. You don’t talk to people like that, man. I hope he returns safely to his lovely family.”

“But, you know, this guy is a dirtbag,” the UFC lightweight contender added. Karma is a mirror, not a b—-, and this guy said the wrong thing.”

It should be noted that Jolie became involved in the McGregor-Poirier feud after “Notorious” allegedly uploaded a screenshot of an Instagram message request from her.

Poirier addressed the topic ahead of the bout, saying it would have been a brilliant move if the screenshot was accurate, but that it was “made.”

In an interview with Michael Bisping, Poirier said, "If it was real and my wife was messaging him or something like that, then that's a fantastic move." "However, if it's fake or… as you know, my wife and I were joking about it yesterday at the grocery store.