Inside The Bataclan Concert Hall’s Storming

The leader of France’s BRI commando police unit recalls every detail of the pleasant evening of November 13, 2015, before the horrible images at the Bataclan concert hall would forever mark his and his comrades’ lives.

“I was at home,” says the narrator. In a rare interview with AFP ahead of the start of the trial for the attacks, Christophe Molmy said, “There was football on television.” “We were watching something else as a family because I don’t like football.”

Molmy was used to tracking emergencies and operations from home as the chief of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI), but at 9:47 p.m., he received a message from a journalist reporting that shots had been fired at individuals in restaurants and pubs.

From that point forward, conflicting information poured as three groups of shooters wearing suicide vests terrorized Paris, hitting the national football stadium, restaurants, and the full Bataclan concert hall.

“Paris was the target of eight strikes in the span of 33 minutes that night. Molmy exclaimed, “Eight attacks!” “They were so dispersed that we had no idea where to go.”

They were told to go to the Bataclan, where guys armed with Kalashnikovs were spotted storming in and a hostage situation was unfolding.

People were fleeing for their lives in the area surrounding the venue. The injured lay on the pavement, either unconscious or wailing for aid.

Molmy came to a halt to speak with a police officer and his driver, who had followed the gunmen into the building armed only with handguns and light bullet-proof vests.

They fired and injured one of them, who then detonated a bomb before fleeing in a hail of gunfire.

Molmy walked inside the hall, which was crowded with tens of thousands of Eagles of Death Metal fans.

Hundreds of intertwined corpses on the floor were lit by the bright stage lighting. The silence was deafening.

He recalled, “I couldn’t fathom how they’d managed to kill so many people in such a short period of time.”

The killers were unknown to the BRI officers.

He continued, “We didn’t know who was in the room, how many terrorists there were, if they were lurking in a dark corner to shoot at us, if they’d wired the place with explosives.”

When Molmy surveyed the situation, he noticed that many of the victims were either pretending to be dead or were in shock.

Molmy recalled, “The Kalashnikov is a nasty weapon that does terrible things to a human body.”

After sweeping the.