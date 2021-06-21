Inside Stadio Olimpico, Danny Ward reflects on a “wonderful” Father’s Day.

After FaceTiming his young boy and own father from the Stadio Olimpico pitch in Rome, Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward has spoken about a memorable Father’s Day.

Ward has been one of Wales’ top performances in qualifying for Euro 2020’s knockout stage, and he came up big again in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Italy.

After the final whistle, the Leicester player revealed his favorite moment of the tournament came when he looked up at the big screen and saw the group table, which showed Wales in second place with qualification assured.

Ward, on the other hand, was beaming even bigger when he called his 20-month-old son Albie and his father Greg from a stadium that had hosted both the Olympic Games and the World Cup final.

Ward explained, “I was sat in the changing room and it kind of dawned on me that it was Father’s Day.”

“I just thought I’d talk to my son and dad, it was a spur-of-the-moment thing.”

“Anyone would want to talk to their relatives, and I was just fortunate to be in such beautiful circumstances.

“Being away from family is difficult, so I thought I’d check in on my little kid to see how he was doing.

“He was drinking his bottle and getting ready for bed, and I don’t think he understands what’s going on.

“All he sees on TV are the red uniforms and my face. But it’s during times like these that you realize you want to pursue your goals.

“I talked to my father afterward, and it was strange; it was a Father’s Day I’ll never forget.

“I stated I don’t want to come home as much as I miss you guys since we’re having a good time and hoping to keep earning results to advance to the next round.”

Ward, a Wrexham native, has won the race for the number one Wales shirt at Euro 2020.

