Inside Rafa Benitez’s appointment and first day at Everton: Salary package, James Rodriguez twist, and transfer talks

Rafa Benitez, according to Everton, has a point to prove.

And it’s just one of the reasons why Farhad Moshiri has determined that the Spaniard is the “perfect man” to lead Goodison after a lengthy and supposedly extensive investigation.

Moshiri is firm about his position. In a challenging market for managers, Benitez is the best coach available to Everton, who had not anticipated a managerial search.

Despite the hurdles, controversy, and backlash, the club’s decision-makers are excited about the choice and feel Carlo Ancelotti has been replaced with another elite coach who will usher in a new era at the club.

At the top of the club, there is considerable optimism about Benitez’s coming, and a top-six finish is the goal this season.

Moshiri’s belief that Benitez was the appropriate man for Everton was bolstered by Alisher Usmanov’s support, despite the apparent resentment of sections of the fan base against appointing the ex-Liverpool coach.

Indeed, it has been claimed that Usmanov called his close friend Roman Abramovich to inquire about Benitez after the Spaniard spent six successful but tumultuous months at Stamford Bridge in the 2012-13 season, winning the Europa League and securing Champions League qualification after replacing Roberto Di Matteo, much to the chagrin of the fans.

Moshiri was fully aware of Blues fans’ discontent – he is one himself – but believes Benitez can deliver success and that, despite the criticism, his decision will be vindicated in the end.

His unusual decision to appear on the record in a club Q&A on Wednesday said a lot: he felt forced to explain his thoughts in greater detail than he usually would.

Despite doubts from some in the boardroom, the club’s majority stakeholder, who met with Benitez at least once in person in Italy, has also appointed him.

Benitez, Everton's fifth new permanent manager in as many years, is expected to earn around £6-7 million each season over the length of a three-year contract and has explored the prospect of extending his contract.