Inside Liverpool’s pre-season camp, there are torturous initiations, quiz night forfeits, and two-hour Jurgen Klopp plans.

Ibrahima Konate didn’t waste any time in joining in the fun at Liverpool.

On Tuesday, James Milner shared a photo of himself and Andy Robertson in matching bathrobes at the Reds’ Austrian hotel, which he posted online.

One of the dressing gowns, on the other hand, was noticeably – and amusingly – longer on Robertson than it was on Konate, who stood at 6ft 4in.

Milner, never one to miss an opportunity, gently teased his Scottish team-little mate’s stature with the caption: “The boys in equal sized robes.”

Unsurprisingly, the post went viral on social media, with Reds fans praising the team’s deep-seated cohesion.

As the squad works through a grueling month of training away from their day-to-day lives in the UK, that camaraderie is maybe more important than ever.

Konate is the most recent addition to the squad, having joined on July 1 from RB Leipzig following Liverpool’s confirmation of his transfer from the Bundesliga side at the end of May.

To his new teammates, he’s already known as ‘Ibou,’ and he’s adjusting to the rigors of playing for a club with aspirations as high as Jurgen Klopp’s.

This summer has been a one-of-a-kind experience for Klopp and his players.

Rather than taking the traditional route to either America or the Far East following a few local games in the north of England, Klopp and his team embarked on a 28-day tour earlier this month.

The main goal has been to get the players in shape ahead of a tough Premier League season, in which they will try to reclaim the crown they lost to now-perennial rivals Manchester City in a very easy fashion last time out.

Other problems arose during their time in Saalfelden and now in Tiroli, where they visited on Sunday.

Because of the length of time the team will be away from Merseyside, campers have compared it to a summer competition without the competition.

However, when participating in World Cups, European Championships, or other major competitions, the players' attention is completely focused on them.