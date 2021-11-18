Inside Liverpool’s international break, there are injury concerns, private aircraft, and a transfer position on two midfielders.

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool staff have been hard at work this week, scheming a return to winning ways after a temporary vacation.

For the Reds boss, international breaks are typically fraught with risk, as he crosses his fingers and hopes that his key players remain unharmed while away from the club’s supervision.

And on that front, Liverpool has had a rough couple of weeks, with Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, and Divock Origi all suffering injuries recently.

Robertson injured his hamstring during Scotland’s 2-0 win over Denmark on Monday, and while a scan on Tuesday indicated no long-term injury, the left-back is still listed as a doubt for Saturday’s match against Arsenal.

Robertson was taken off with almost 10 minutes still to play at Hampden Park, but he could yet be fit for the weekend if he continues to rest.

However, because of his importance to the overall picture, Kostas Tsimikas is ready to step in if the decision is made to err on the side of caution.

Tsimikas was brought in during the summer of 2020 to relieve Robertson of his workload and the amount of game time he was expected to put in.

At least in the case of Henderson and Mane, there is some good news, as both are back in training at the AXA Centre this week.

After returning to club duty, Henderson, who had a small problem during England’s 5-0 triumph over Albania, was trained separately to an individual programme.

Klopp prefers his players to undergo full training sessions with the main group before they are considered available for selection, so there is still time for the captain to make his 301st Premier League appearance.

Despite being withdrawn after less than half an hour of Senegal’s 1-1 draw with Togo last week, Mane’s rib injury is not regarded to be significant.

He felt good enough to participate in a complete practice session this week and is ready to be considered for Saturday’s match against Mikel Arteta’s team.

Klopp also took advantage of the international break. “The summary has come to an end.”