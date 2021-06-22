Injury caused Manu Tuilagi to withdraw from the England training camp.

Manu Tuilagi has been forced to withdraw from England’s training squad ahead of next month’s Tests against the USA and Canada due to a new physical setback.

Tuilagi has played three games for Sale after returning from an Achilles injury in September, but he suffered an injury in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final loss to Exeter.

The 30-year-old has been removed from Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad, which is preparing for Sunday’s ‘A’ international against Scotland, following a review by the Sharks.