Injuries Set Stage for Intense Hawks-Grizzlies Showdown

The Atlanta Hawks travel to Memphis on January 21, 2026, to face a Grizzlies team also dealing with key injuries, in a matchup that both teams desperately need. Memphis, which has struggled to win consistently, will rely on Ja Morant’s playmaking ability, while Atlanta leans on the emerging Nickeil Alexander-Walker to carry their offense. The game is pivotal for both teams as they fight to stay competitive in the playoff race.

Short-Handed Squads Battle for Playoff Positioning

Both teams are missing important contributors as they try to secure a win. Atlanta is without Kristaps Porzingis, sidelined by left Achilles tendinitis for the fifth consecutive game, and Zaccharie Risacher, who is also out with a knee injury. N’Faly Dante is out for the season due to knee surgery. With several regulars missing, head coach Quin Snyder has been forced to adjust his lineup, including moving Corey Kispert into a starting role at small forward.

The Grizzlies face similar challenges, with Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke all out. Santi Aldama’s availability is also uncertain due to a knee issue. Memphis will need Jock Landale to continue his strong play, as he has stepped up in recent weeks, averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in just under 23 minutes per game. His efficiency—shooting 52.6% from the field—has been critical for Memphis as they manage a depleted roster.

Landale’s play has become especially crucial with Memphis struggling to find stability. Despite a solid return from Ja Morant, who scored 24 points and dished out 13 assists in a win over Orlando, Memphis remains inconsistent. The team has struggled in Morant’s games, holding a 7-12 record with him in the lineup, including an 8-11 mark at home. Their inability to string together consecutive wins has left them vulnerable, and their 1-1 season record against the Hawks only adds to the tension going into this crucial game.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Walker has emerged as one of the most improved players in the NBA this season. Averaging career highs of 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, the 27-year-old has played a pivotal role in keeping Atlanta competitive. Despite a slow start, he’s found his rhythm, surpassing 27.5 points, rebounds, and assists in 19 of his last 32 games. With Porzingis and Risacher sidelined, Alexander-Walker’s scoring and playmaking will be even more essential for the Hawks.

The Hawks come into the game struggling, having lost four consecutive games, and facing a tough road ahead. With both teams short-handed, the game is expected to be high-scoring, as neither squad has been able to lock down defensively. Memphis, averaging 115.1 points per game and allowing 116, faces a Hawks team that has been equally weak defensively, surrendering 119 points per game while scoring 117.5.

The over/under for the game was set at 239.5 points, reflecting both teams’ offensive potency and defensive vulnerabilities. However, the key to the game may lie in which team’s depth can step up in the absence of stars. Analysts slightly favored Atlanta to snap their losing streak, predicting a narrow 115-113 win for the Hawks based on their recent success in Memphis, where they’ve won four of their last five visits.

As the game tips off at 8 p.m. ET, the stakes are clear for both teams. With each squad fighting for playoff positioning, this game will be about more than just scoring—resilience, hustle, and depth will determine the victor in what is sure to be an intense matchup.