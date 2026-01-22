Injuries Compound Woes for Bucks as Porter and Turner Join Sidelined List

The Milwaukee Bucks are grappling with more injury setbacks, as two key players—Kevin Porter Jr. and Myles Turner—are now officially out of action, further disrupting their already turbulent 2025-26 NBA season.

Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed on January 21, 2026, that guard Kevin Porter Jr. would be sidelined indefinitely due to a strained oblique. Porter, who had been battling discomfort for several games, underwent an MRI on January 20, which revealed the severity of the strain. Rivers, speaking before the Bucks’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, expressed uncertainty about the length of Porter’s recovery: “He’s not going to play anytime soon, I can tell you that, but we don’t know how long he’ll be out.”

This latest injury is a tough blow for Milwaukee, which has struggled to find consistent form throughout the season. Porter had been averaging 16.8 points, five rebounds, and a team-high 7.4 assists over 28 games, playing a crucial role in the Bucks’ offense. However, his recent performance had been concerning, with a significant drop in scoring during his last few outings, culminating in a move to the bench for the first time this season against Atlanta. The MRI results confirmed that his physical toll had caught up with him.

Porter’s injury history this season has been nothing short of challenging. He missed 19 games earlier in the campaign due to a sprained left ankle, only to suffer a meniscus tear during his return. His absence from the lineup this time adds to the already significant struggles the Bucks have faced in maintaining their rhythm. When he was sidelined earlier in the year, the team posted a lackluster 7-12 record.

Turner Joins Injury List

The injury news didn’t stop with Porter. Center Myles Turner, known for his defensive prowess and shot-blocking abilities, was also ruled out for the January 21 game against the Thunder due to a sprained left ankle. Rivers described Turner’s condition as day-to-day, though his availability for upcoming games remains in question.

The absence of both Porter and Turner further complicates Milwaukee’s already strained roster, particularly in the frontcourt. Rivers reflected on the team’s ongoing injury woes, saying, “It’s been that way all year for us. We’re not crying about it. We got to keep trying to win games. It’s been tough getting a rhythm. It really has been. But it is what it is. We’ll figure it out.”

With key players sidelined, the Bucks will need to dig deep and rely on their remaining roster to step up. Their fluctuating results this season have been a direct result of these injuries, and with a packed Eastern Conference playoff race, every game becomes critical. Rivers and his staff will be tasked with making the necessary adjustments, but it’s clear that the loss of Porter and Turner leaves a significant void that won’t be easily filled.

As the Bucks prepare for the second half of the season, they will be hoping for swift recoveries, but with no clear timeline for their return, the team must adapt quickly if they hope to remain competitive. Fans will be watching closely as the team fights to keep their playoff hopes alive amidst these ongoing challenges.